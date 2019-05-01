Armed Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Home Believed to Belong to Director Spike Jonze

Image zoom Spike Jonze Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

An armed suspect was arrested after barricading himself within the home believed to belong to director Spike Jonze.

Police were called to a home in Los Feliz on Tuesday at about 6 a.m. after an unidentified man entered the property, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home with a knife, PEOPLE confirms. NBC News 4 reported the man was confronted by someone inside of the home, although it wasn’t immediately clear if that person was Jonze.

The outlet reported the unidentified suspect locked himself inside for hours. He was later arrested and taken into custody by S.W.A.T. just before 11 a.m., PEOPLE confirms.

Police do not identify victims, but NBC News 4 footage of the home showed the director dressed in a camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants and black sandals speaking to authorities.

There were no reported injuries. A rep for Jonze, 49, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jonze, born Adam Spiegel, is best known for directing Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Where the Wild Things Are, and Her for which he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

He’s also worked sporadically as an actor in films such as Three Kings, Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Jonze was previously married to director Sofia Coppola but the two divorced in 2003.