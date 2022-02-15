Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Passes Avatar at All-Time Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still behind Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the top two spots

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to climb at the box office.

Director Jon Watts' Tom Holland–led Marvel sequel added more to its box office tally, reaching $760.988 million so far domestically, making it the third highest grossing movie domestically of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It took the spot from James Cameron's 2009 movie Avatar. The No. 2 spot is still held by 2019's Avengers: Endgame, with the top spot owned by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Worldwide, No Way Home has so far made $1.8 billion, and it hasn't even opened in China yet.

Holland, 25, has another new movie with Sony out this weekend, an adaptation of the PlayStation video games Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. The next entry in the Spider-Man universe is the long-delayed Jared Leto spin-off Morbius out April 1, and No Way Home's story branches off in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters May 6.

Benedict Cumberbatch Zendaya Tom Holland Jacob Batolon Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

More Avatar movies are on the way, 13 years after the award-winning, record-breaking first installment. Director Cameron, 67, told Entertainment Weekly in December that he worries whether his sequels can match Avatar's success after the toll streaming and the pandemic have taken on the moviegoing business.

"The big issue is: Are we going to make any damn money? Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money," he said. "We're in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It's all a big roll of the dice."