Spider-Man's Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal Make Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal paid a surprise visit to some very special superheroes last month.

The three Spider-Man: Far From Home stars stopped by the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 27, where the young patients and their families were watching a special advanced screening of the Marvel movie.

“We are here about to surprise some of the patients here,” Holland, 23, explained in a video shared on the hospital’s blog and social media pages. “We wanted them to be the first people here on the West Coast to see it. This is going to be really fun.”

What followed was nothing less than heartwarming. With Holland and Gyllenhaal, 38, both dressed in their costumes from the film, all three went room to room and chatted with their young fans — posing for pictures, signing posters, and even showing off some of their movie moves.

Holland also gave away some of the film’s plot to one patient. “Hey man, I’m Spider-Man. So, I fight the bad guys and so does Mysterio, we team up to fight the bad guys together so we keep everybody safe,” he said.

All seemed to be charmed by the event, especially one little boy who told Holland, “I love you, and that you shoot webs.”

“I actually used all my webs on the way over here,” Holland said with a smile.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame.

The film, directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Jon Watts, has been getting strong reviews with Holland being touted as “the new and improved heart of the MCU.”

Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau also star.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.