Spider-Man: No Way Home First Trailer Teases a Collapsing Multiverse as Doctor Octopus Returns

On Monday, Sony Pictures released the first glimpse at Sony and Marvel's highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which sees the return of Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger while Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange.

The teaser opens with a series of dramatic shots revealing some of the action to come, before the intensity dies down as the trailer settles on a shot of Zendaya's MJ and Holland's Peter Parker lying atop a New York City skyscraper.

"Some suggest that Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotize females," MJ laughs as she reads a newspaper article about Peter, after Mysterio revealed his identity as Spider-Man to the world.

"Stop, come on," Peter laments, adding: "Can we just like stay up here all day? It is so crazy down there."

A series of clips show Peter weathering his new life as an international icon, with his classmates pointing their phones in his face and investigators questioning him about Mysterio's death.

"Does any part of you feel relieved about all this?" MJ asks Peter as they video chat in bed one night. "Now that everybody knows, you don't really have to hide or lie to people."

"For the record, I never wanted to lie to you," he insists. "But how do you tell someone that you're Spider-Man? Now everybody knows. But this isn't about me. This is hurting a lot of people. I've just been thinking about how to fix all of this."

Determined to try to get everything back to normal, Peter pays a visit to Doctor Strange, saying: "When Mysterio revealed my identity, my entire life got screwed up. I was wondering if you could make it so that he never did."

While Strange seems on board with the plan, Wong warns him not to cast the spell because it's "too dangerous."

Despite agreeing not to perform the spell, Strange and Peter continue with their plan.

"The entire world is about to forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man," Strange tells Peter as they stand in a dark room together.

Peter realizes that even his loved ones will not remember his true identity and begins asking for a list of exemptions when Strange becomes frustrated and tells him to stop "tampering with the spell." But it appears the damage has already been done.

"We tampered with the stability of space-time," Strange says as chaos begins to erupt across New York. "The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."

He continues to tell Peter: "The problem is you trying to live two different lives. The longer you do it, the more dangerous it becomes."

"Be careful what you wish for, Parker," Strange warns, ushering in the finale of the trailer, which provides a peek at the villains who will make appearances in the film. As an ominous laugh fills the speakers, an orange orb rolls through the street before setting off a chain explosion — appearing to hint at a Green Goblin return.

And, finally, fans get to see Alfred Molina's return as Doctor Octopus. Robotic tentacles begin exploding upward and smashing into the ground, and Peter appears to look up with concern.

As the camera zeros in on Doc Ock's face, he smiles and says: "Hello, Peter."

The official first teaser for the film comes just one day after an earlier version of it reportedly leaked online, causing excitement from fans who were waiting to get a glimpse of what to expect from the soon-to-be-released Marvel film.

Earlier this year, Holland teased the third entry into the Spider-Man franchise in an interview with Variety, saying "It's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding," Holland said. "It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s— who happens to be Spider-Man in it."