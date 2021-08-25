Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Beats Avengers: Endgame's Record for Most Views in 24 Hours
The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, released by Sony Pictures on Monday, has broken the record for most views in 24 hours previously held by Avengers: Endgame
There's tough competition in the Marvel Universe!
On Wednesday, Sony Pictures announced that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, released on Monday, surpassed Avengers: Endgame for most views of a trailer in 24 hours.
The viewership for the Tom Holland-led superhero film's teaser hit the all-time record with 355.5 million views, in comparison to the previous title-holder, Avengers: Endgame, which had 289 million views of its trailer in 24 hours.
The upcoming Spider-Man movie also broke the record for most 24-hour social media conversations after the trailer was released. In the U.S., 2.91 million social media users mentioned the film and internationally it had 1.56 million mentions, per Sony Pictures.
That record also toppled Avengers: Endgame, which saw Peter Parker alongside Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Tony Stark/Iron Man, (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther's Okoye (Danai Gurira), Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Bruce Banner/the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), evil super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), and more.
Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the superhero's life after he was unmasked by Mysterio and his secret identity was revealed to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.
In the trailer, Holland's Peter reaches out to Doctor Strange, a role reprised by Benedict Cumberbatch, as he seeks to get back his anonymity — even from Zendaya's MJ and his loved ones.
In the trailer, a series of clips show Peter weathering his new life as an international icon, with his classmates pointing their phones in his face and investigators questioning him about Mysterio's death.
"Does any part of you feel relieved about all this?" MJ asks Peter as they video chat in bed one night. "Now that everybody knows, you don't really have to hide or lie to people."
"For the record, I never wanted to lie to you," he insists. "But how do you tell someone that you're Spider-Man? Now everybody knows. But this isn't about me. This is hurting a lot of people. I've just been thinking about how to fix all of this."
The end of the trailer features Strange warning Peter, "Be careful what you wish for, Parker," as he casts a spell that "tampered with the stability of space-time" to make people forget about his dual identities.
Fans then see glimpses of Spider-Man's old enemies including an orange orb rolls through the street before setting off a chain explosion — appearing to hint at a Green Goblin return.
And, finally, fans get to see Alfred Molina's return as Doctor Octopus. Molina initially played the role in 2004's Spider-Man 2 opposite Tobey Maguire.
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.