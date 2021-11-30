Spider-Man: No Way Home Sees Biggest Fandango Presales Since 2019's Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be as big as Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already set to sweep at the box office before its December release.

The movie, which debuts in theaters on Dec. 17, scored Fandango's best day of presale tickets since 2019's Avengers: Endgame on Monday.

The Tom Holland-led film outpaced advance ticket sales for Black Widow in two hours. The Scarlett Johansson film had a simultaneous debut in theaters and on Disney+, while Holland's film will release solely in movie theaters.

Pre-ticket sales are already higher than Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and others, Deadline reported.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which debuted in 2019, grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, while the first movie in the trilogy, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed $880.2 million.

Producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed that Sony Pictures has plans to work with Marvel Studios on more Spider-Man films that will star Holland as Peter Parker.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," said Pascal, a former Sony Pictures executive, per Fandango.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

The comments have set rumors to rest that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be Holland's last time playing the famous Marvel superhero.

Holland has previously indirectly hinted that he could stop playing the role after Spider-Man: No Way Home due to terms of his contract with Marvel Studios ending, The Wrap reported.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in October, Holland said the film could likely be the "conclusion" to his time in the franchise.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland said. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films."

"Whether that happens or not, I don't know," Holland added. "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

This time around, Spider-Man is confirming the multiverse, expanding and overlapping worlds, bringing characters back from unconnected past Spider-Man movies.