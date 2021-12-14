Spider-Man: No Way Home Reviews Encourage Movie Theater Experience: 'You Won't Be Disappointed'

Critics said Spider-Man: No Way Home is worth seeing in theaters with fellow Marvel fans, saying, "This is a film you want to experience with other people"

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits all the right Marvel-movie notes, most critics agree.

Ahead of the highly anticipated sequel's release on Friday, reviews for the film, which once again stars Tom Holland as the titular superhero, praise the blockbuster for its humor and — at times — darker side.

Despite exceedingly high fan expectations, Insider's Kirsten Acuna wrote that "you won't be disappointed by Spider-Man: No Way Home — not by a long shot." Acuna encouraged moviegoers to avoid spoilers beforehand and emphasized that it's a theater-worthy experience for those comfortable going to their local cinema amid the pandemic.

"This is a film you want to experience with other people. You want to collectively cheer and cry out and react," wrote Acuna. "Not every film necessitates that. No Way Home is the first time since Avengers: Endgame where I've truly felt the presence of an audience would only add to your experience because of the nature of the film."

Variety's Peter Debruge commended director Jon Watts (who also helmed 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home) for his "bright, slightly dorky touch [that] lends a welcome continuity to this latest trilogy."

Alonso Duralde said in his review for The Wrap that the movie impressively features realistic relationships amid the large-scale adventure: "The most superheroic feat on display might be the film's ability to keep human-sized emotions and relationships front and center even as the very fabric of time and space twists itself into knots. ... And the superhero stuff is tons of fun, make no mistake."

Avoiding spoilers, IGN's Amelia Emberwing said the return of past Spider-Man movie villains offers thrilling moments in this iteration. Trailers for the film revealed that Alfred Molina's Doc Oc, Jamie Foxx's Electro, Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn and more big-screen foes make appearances this time around.

"Willem Dafoe nails everything he does, but his reprisal of Norman Osborn is something for the MCU history books. His character — like the rest of the villains who find their way into Peter's universe — is given a new depth that was never explored in previous Spider-Man films," Emberwing wrote.

Adds A.A. Dowd for A.V. Club's review, "No Way Home hits its hoot-and-holler beats about as skillfully as Endgame did. There are moments here that will probably inspire comparable choruses of applause; by opening a wormhole into the multiverse of past Spider-Man movies, Marvel and Sony have made something like an all-purpose Spider-Man sequel, shrewdly designed to hit a whole range of nostalgia centers."

While The Guardian's Benjamin Lee acknowledged that Spider-Man: No Way Home is "flawed for sure," he said it "still moves with more deftness than most."