Zendaya and Tom Holland costar in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which premiered last week

Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Initially Warned Zendaya and Tom Holland Not to Date

Not everyone was rooting for a Zendaya-Tom Holland romance from the start.

The 25-year-old actors star in the newest Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Peter Parker and love interest MJ. Sparks first flew between the two onscreen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which premiered in 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like many of those who came before them in the same roles — Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire; Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield — the stars began dating after being cast in the first film.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said she initially warned Holland and Zendaya that dating could "complicate things," but of course her protests didn't work.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there — just don't," she told the outlet. "Try not to."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma," she added. "It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were dating, but their romantic relationship wasn't officially confirmed until 2021.

The couple attended Sony Pictures' Los Angeles premiere of their highly anticipated superhero sequel last week, with Zendaya sporting a dress with a spider-web design.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"She's one of the most incredible people I've ever met," Holland told Extra of his girlfriend on the red carpet. "And I love her to bits. So, to be here tonight is amazing. I'm delighted to share it with her."

Zendaya later celebrated the release of No Way Home on Instagram with a tribute to Holland.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you," the Euphoria star captioned photos of the actor. "Some things never change and good thing ♥️."