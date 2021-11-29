Everything You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is about to unleash the multiverse.

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting even closer and with that comes even more exciting details about the film.

Starring Tom Holland, the third installment in the Spider-Man franchise is set to follow Peter Parker after the world finds out his superhero identity.

Wishing to go back to the way things were before everyone knew he is Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange to change the course of history.

However, things eventually go haywire when the two unintentionally break open the multiverse and villains from alternate realities start coming after Peter.

Based on the few glimpses we've gotten from the trailers, the film is expected to be a huge event for Spider-Man fans, both old and new. Not only will there be appearances from characters in past Spider-Man film series, but it's rumored that Holland won't be the only Spider-Man suiting up for the movie.

Ahead of the film's official release in December, read ahead for everything we know about the movie.

Who is starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Credit: Sony Pictures

Which Spider-Man villains are returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed a handful of big villains will appear in the movie including Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin from Spider-Man, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman from Spider-Man 3, Rhys Ifans as Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man and Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Seeing that there are already five iconic villains in the cast, fans have theorized that this film will feature a Sinister Six team-up with another iconic villain making a surprise appearance. Fans think the sixth villain will be Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio who died in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, although that hasn't been confirmed.

Spider-Man Credit: Merie W. Wallace/Columbia; Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia/Sony; Jay Maidment/Sony

Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire be in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

It's been widely rumored that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be reprising their roles as Spider-Man in the upcoming movie after photos of them allegedly on the set of the new movie circulated online. While we're still holding out hope for a Spider-Man team-up, Garfield has denied the rumors on multiple occasions.

How long is Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The film reportedly has a runtime of 148 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes. This makes it the fourth-longest MCU movie following Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home be released?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on Dec. 17. Tickets officially went on sale on Nov. 29, so be sure to snag your seat now!

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Disney+?

If you were hoping to skip the theaters and watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home, you might have to wait a while. Like several other MCU films, Spider-Man: No Way Home will have an exclusive theatrical release.

While previous releases like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home haven't been available to stream on Disney+, it seems like Spider-Man: No Way Home will eventually make its way to the streaming service.

In April, it was announced that a new licensing deal with Disney+ and Sony Pictures will bring all of Sony's Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man films, both old and future, to Disney+. The deal begins in 2022 and runs through Sony's 2026 theatrical slate.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

Will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man after Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Don't worry: this isn't Holland's final Spider-Man film! In an interview with Fandango, producer Amy Pascal confirmed Sony Pictures has plans to work with Marvel Studios on more Holland-led Spider-Man movies.