Starring Tom Holland, the third installment in the Spider-Man franchise follows Peter Parker after the world finds out he's the web-slinging superhero

Spider-Man: No Way Home Flies with Third-Best Movie Opening of All Time, $253 Million Debut

Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered box office records during its opening weekend, despite the pandemic.

The superhero sequel earned $253 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend alone, the Associated Press reported. That means the film — which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more — now holds the biggest opening weekend haul for 2021, topping another sequel set in the Spider-Man world, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The film's success also makes it the third-best movie opening ever, next to Avengers: Endgame that grossed $357.1 million, and Avengers: Infinity War which brought in a whopping $257.7 million.

"This weekend's historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve," said Tom Rothman, Sony Pictures chairman and CEO, in a statement to the AP.

"All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film."

The AP added that within only five days of being in theaters internationally, the film earned $334.2 million, making its combined global total $587.2 million.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

The third installment in the Spider-Man franchise follows Peter Parker (Holland) after the world finds out his superhero identity. Wishing to return to the way things were before everyone knew he is Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) to change the course of history.

However, things eventually go haywire when the two unintentionally break open the multiverse and villains from alternate realities start coming after Peter.

Holland, 25, recently told PEOPLE about playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years, saying, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."

"That's why for me," he continued, "I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

Benedict Cumberbatch Zendaya Tom Holland Jacob Batolon Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

The latest Spider-Man film — which culminates decades of former Spider-Man franchises as the old characters return — debuted to favorable reviews last week. Most critics, like Insider's Kirsten Acuna, played up the shared theatrical experience, seeing it with other fans.

"This is a film you want to experience with other people. You want to collectively cheer and cry out and react," wrote Acuna. "Not every film necessitates that. No Way Home is the first time since Avengers: Endgame where I've truly felt the presence of an audience would only add to your experience because of the nature of the film."

The film's performance comes as COVID-19 cases spike in certain areas around the country with more variants popping up. In New York City, for example, a few Broadway shows were canceled temporarily due to an abundance of caution amid outbreaks.