Andrew Garfield Sneaks Up to Tobey Maguire for a Hug in Spider-Man: No Way Home Bloopers: Watch

The three Spider-Men had plenty of fun between takes.

In two new Spider-Man: No Way Home blooper reel clips shared exclusively with PEOPLE, stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire — whose different versions of Spider-Man collide in the hit movie — share laughs and sweet moments behind the scenes.

During one moment, Garfield, 38, sneaks up behind Maguire, 46, and gives him a playful hug while they both wear their Spidey suits. Maguire quickly bursts into a laugh, causing Garfield to also chuckle.

In another instance between the two costars, Garfield does some dramatic breathing for a climactic moment as Maguire looks on. Laughing after a few silent seconds, Maguire says, "It is weird staring at you for that long!"

Holland, 25, and costar Zendaya also had some clunky and memorable moments making the sequel. While trying to land during a scene in which he carries her character, Holland misses his footing, joking to Zendaya, "Save me, M.J.!"

The pair laugh throughout the gag reel, with Holland saying toward the camera crew at one silly moment, "You've been rolling this whole time?"

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Andrew Garfield (L); Tobey Maguire | Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Maguire and Garfield both reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from their respective previous film iterations during No Way Home's second half, in a plot involving multiple universes converging on current star Holland's world.

Garfield spoke to Vanity Fair last month about his dynamic on set with Maguire, saying he "was just obsessed with what he was doing." Garfield remembered thinking, "I have a full heart here, where I want Tobey to be impressed by me."

"I want him to be my older brother/mentor figure and to tell me I'm doing a good job," he added. "I want to compete with him. I want to better him. I want to rib him, have fun with him."