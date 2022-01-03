Spider-Man: No Way Home passed 2018's Incredibles 2 to take the No. 10 spot of highest-earning movies of all time at the domestic box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home Flies Into the All-Time Top 10 at Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to make gains.

Less than a month after hitting theaters — and despite the pandemic damper on the moviegoing market — the sequel, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has become one of the top 10 highest grossing films of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing an estimated $609 million and counting, according to Box Office Mojo.

Its North American haul bested the 2018 animated film Incredibles 2 to take the No. 10 spot. Currently, No. 9 is Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi from 2017 with $620,181,382.

Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home sits at the twelfth-place spot and climbing. The Marvel/Sony film also became the first movie in the pandemic era to reach $1 billion worldwide.

After a massive opening weekend last month, Holland, 25, thanked fans on Instagram, writing, "Wow guys I can't believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me."

"Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven't seen Spider-Man No Way Home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do," he added.

On its release day, Holland marked the release of the superhero sequel, giving shout-outs to his costars on Instagram. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and more.

"I can't believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing," he said at the time. "This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema. It truly is a dream come true and I'm forever grateful for all the love and support we've received over the years. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!"

Holland recently told PEOPLE about playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years, saying, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."