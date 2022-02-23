See All 3 Spider-Men Recreate Hilarious Spider-Man Meme for No Way Home Home Release

"Of course, we got THE meme," Sony Pictures tweeted with the hilarious shot of Spider Man: No Way Home's Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

In a newly-released image celebrating Spider-Man: No Way Home's upcoming home release, the three actors are shown unmasked in their Spidey suits, standing in a circle and pointing at one another.

The Wednesday photo is reminiscent of the popular meme that shows multiple Spider-Men pointing at each other, which grabs from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon's season 1 episode "Double Identity."

"Of course, we got THE meme," reads a tweet alongside the hilarious photo of Holland, 25, Garfield, 38, and Maguire, 46, posted to both the film's and Sony Pictures' Twitter accounts. (Holland also shared the photo to Instagram, captioning it, "😏😏😏.")

"#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!" the tweet adds, concluding with a link to preorder.

Maguire and Garfield both reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from their respective previous film iterations during No Way Home's second half, in a plot involving multiple Spider-Man universes converging on current star Holland's world.

While some would argue there are subtle nods to the meme in the film, Wednesday's tweets seem to mark the first time it was addressed directly.

And it's only the latest installment in the cast's playful dynamic. On Monday, Holland told Seth Meyers during an interview on Meyers' late-night show that on of the trio had "a fake ass in their suit" while filming.

"I remember being on set and being like, 'Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. No, that's not real,' " he added, laughing.

Director Jon Watts spoke to Variety in January about preparing to film with the only three men who have ever played Spider-Man in the billion-dollar-making film that broke records upon its release.

"We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together," said Watts, 40. "I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them — that was exciting for me."

He continued, "We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."