Tom Holland Reckons with Major Avengers: Endgame Spoilers in Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

Life is a little bit harder for Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home made its debut on Monday, with a disclaimer from Holland before new footage even plays.

“The Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer is about to play, but if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, stop watching because there’s some serious spoilers about to come up,” Holland says at the beginning of the video. “But if you have seen Avengers: Endgame, enjoy the trailer!”

Once new footage does roll, the trailer immediately tackles Peter’s grief after losing Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man in Endgame.

“Everywhere I go I see his face,” Peter says. “I just really miss him.”

“I miss him too,” Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan replies. “I don’t think Tony would’ve done what he did if he didn’t know you were gonna be here after he was gone.”

But once Spider-Man starts getting the hang of crime-fighting now that he’s New York City’s main hero, real-life calls and Peter heads to Europe on vacation with his school.

The group are country-hopping in Europe when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury finally tracks down Peter and enlists him to help with a rupture in the dimension that caused Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck/Mysterio to end up on a different Earth.

“Beck is from Earth, just not ours,” Fury explains. “The snap tore a hole in our dimension. We have a job to do, and you’re coming with us.”

Despite asking whether any other Avenger can help instead (Thor? Off-world. Captain Marvel? Unavailable.), Peter is recruited to help Beck, causing complications with his romantic interest MJ, played by Zendaya.

“The world needs the next Iron Man,” Peter says, setting himself up for the role.

Spider-Man: Far from Home hits theaters July 2.