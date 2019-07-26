Spider-Man: Far from Home Becomes the First Spidey Movie to Cross $1 Billion at Box Office

Image zoom

Spider-Man: Far from Home has hit a big milestone.

The Marvel film, starring Tom Holland as the superhero, hit $1 billion at the box office after pulling in $333 million domestically and $672 million overseas — making it the third $1 billion-plus Marvel film this year and the first Spider-Man film to do so, according to Forbes.

Marvel has had a blockbuster 2019, with Captain Marvel ($1.128 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), having earned over $1 billion prior to Spider-Man: Far from Home‘s theatrical release last month.

The last film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Homecoming, grossed $880 million worldwide in 2017 — $334 million coming from North America and $546 million overseas. But $116 million of that box office gross came from China, where the Marvel Comic Universe films have exploded in popularity in recent years — Far from Home making 73 percent more in box office sales in China than Homecoming.

RELATED: See All the Times Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Gave Away Avengers Secrets

Image zoom Spider-Man: Far From Home Columbia Pictures

RELATED: The Marvel Effect! Spider-Man: Far from Home Trailer Scores 135 Million Views in Just 24 Hours

The story revolves around Parker taking a school vacation to Europe where he finds himself agreeing to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks.

The film’s trailer, which was released in May, earned 135.2 million views in its first 24 hours, according to Deadline. It marked the biggest digital launch in Sony Pictures Entertainment history.

Spider-Man: Far from Home is now playing in theaters.