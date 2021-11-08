In Sony's first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, some of the web slinger's most iconic villains return, including Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock from 2004's Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man Faces Off Against Doc Ock, Green Goblin as New No Way Home Poster Teases More Villains

Spider-Man is bracing for his biggest battle yet.

Sony unveiled the official poster Monday for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which features appearances from villains Doc Ock and Green Goblin. It also teases appearances from some of the web slinger's other baddies.

In the image, Tom Holland strikes a superhero pose in costume as the eponymous alter ego of Peter Parker. He comes up against the mechanical arms of Doctor Octopus, a.k.a. Dr. Otto Octavius (played by Alfred Molina, reprising the role from 2004's Spider-Man 2), while Green Goblin can be seen on his hovercraft in the background.

Willem Dafoe played the Goblin, a.k.a. Norman Osborn, in 2002's Spider-Man and its sequels, and although his casting has not been announced, fans are hoping for a cameo from the actor.

Spider-Man Credit: Sony

The poster also features a bolt of lightning, likely a nod to Electro, a.k.a. Max Dillon, for which Jamie Foxx will reprise his role from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Also depicted in the art is a sandstorm, which could mean Thomas Haden Church will be back as Sandman, a.k.a Flint Mark, from 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Following the events of Spider-Man: Far from Home, in which Peter's identity was revealed to the world, he enlists the help of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in magically making the world forget who Spider-Man is. In the process, they accidentally break open the multiverse, allowing villains from other iterations of the superhero franchise to find him.

"It's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made," Holland, 25, told Variety in February of the new installment, which brings together elements from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man franchises.