See the Spider-Man Casts Side-by-Side with the Other Actors Who Played Their Characters

The multiverse is about to get a little more complicated.

Over the years, there have been three live-action film adaptations of Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland.

With so many iterations of the Spider-Man story, there have also been multiple versions of different characters throughout the various film franchises, including the Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, and of course, Spider-Man himself.

As the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film potentially brings some of these characters together through the multiverse, take a look back at which characters have been played by multiple actors through the years.