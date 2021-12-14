See the Spider-Man Casts Side-by-Side with the Other Actors Who Played Their Characters
There have been three live-action film adaptations of Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, which means some iconic characters have been played by multiple actors through the years
The multiverse is about to get a little more complicated.
Over the years, there have been three live-action film adaptations of Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and most recently, Tom Holland.
With so many iterations of the Spider-Man story, there have also been multiple versions of different characters throughout the various film franchises, including the Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, and of course, Spider-Man himself.
As the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film potentially brings some of these characters together through the multiverse, take a look back at which characters have been played by multiple actors through the years.
Peter Parker/Spider-Man
The titular superhero was originally played by Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi's trilogy of films from 2002 to 2007, followed by Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb's two Amazing Spider-Man films in 2012 and 2014. Tom Holland took over the character in 2016 with his appearance in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War.
While Holland is the most recent actor to play Spider-Man in a live-action film, Chris Pine voiced Peter Parker's Spider-Man in the computer-animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Shameik Moore voicing Miles Morales' Spider-Man.
Mary Jane Watson
Kirsten Dunst famously played Peter Parker's love interest Mary Jane Watson in the Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. In 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Shailene Woodley was cast to play Mary Jane Watson and even filmed scenes for the movie, but her appearance was eventually cut.
While Zendaya's MJ plays a big role in the Tom Holland-led films, technically, she isn't Mary Jane Watson. Though her character has the same initials, she's a new character the MCU created to pay homage to Peter Parker's "past adventures and his past love."
"She's not Mary Jane Watson," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told IGN. "She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there's an 'M' in Michelle and an 'M' in Mary. So we're so clever and we thought, 'Wouldn't it be neat if her initials were MJ?' And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate. It was never a big, 'Oh my God, it's a big reveal!'"
Harry Osborn
In Sam Raimi's trilogy films, James Franco played Peter Parker's best friend Harry Osborn. Dane DeHaan eventually took over the character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Green Goblin
When you think of the Green Goblin, you most likely think of Willem Dafoe in 2002's Spider-Man. Franco briefly donned the Green Goblin suit in 2007's Spider-Man 3, and DeHaan portrayed the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Dafoe is slated to reprise his role as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Betty Brant
Elizabeth Banks originally played Betty Brant, J. Jonah Jameson's personal secretary at The Daily Bugle, in Sam Raimi's trilogy films. Angourie Rice plays the high school version of the character in Holland's Spider-Man films.
Gwen Stacy
Bryce Dallas Howard appeared in Spider-Man 3 as Peter Parker's lab partner, Gwen Stacy. Of course, Emma Stone is well-known for playing Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
George Stacy
James Cromwell played Gwen Stacy's father in Spider-Man 3, followed by Denis Leary as George Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man.
Aunt May
There have been three versions of Aunt May, and they're all very different. Rosemary Harris played the character in Sam Raimi's trilogy films, while Sally Field took on the character in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May in Holland's Spider-Man films.
Uncle Ben
Cliff Robertson originally played Peter Parker's Uncle Ben in 2002's Spider-Man, followed by Martin Sheen's version of the character in The Amazing Spider-Man. Holland's Spider-Man films have never introduced Uncle Ben, but Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts has confirmed that he did exist in the MCU at one point.
Flash
Not to be confused with DC Comics superhero The Flash, Flash Thompson often acts as an antagonist to Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films. He was originally played by Joe Manganiello in Spider-Man, followed by Chris Zylka in The Amazing Spider-Man, and most recently, Tony Revolori in Spider-Man: Homecoming.