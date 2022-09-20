'Spider-Man' Actress Laura Harrier Confirms She's Engaged, Describes 'Sweet' Paris Proposal

Laura Harrier is engaged!

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star, 32, confirmed in her cover story with Cosmopolitan that she is set to marry Sam Jarou, a French freelance creative consultant.

"Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," the actress told journalist Lola Ogunnaike. "It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality."

According to the publication, the couple met at a dinner in Los Angeles in 2019, and have been keeping their relationship under the radar since.

Previously, Harrier was linked to actor Justin Theroux after the couple was spotted in Paris in 2018. The Mike actress has also dated NBA star Klay Thompson.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador opened up to the magazine about how she's found peace with her new love, who works in the fashion industry.

"The cliché of when you know, you know," she said. "I never really believed it until that happened to me. It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm."

Danny Kasirye for Cosmopolitan

She continued, "I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I'm at in life."

While Harrier laughed when Ogunnaike asked her about starting a family, the star did share details about her other new projects.

Harrier portrays Robin Givens in Hulu's Mike Tyson series Mike and stars with rapper Jack Harlow in the upcoming White Men Can't Jump reboot.

"This was his first time acting," Harrier said of Harlow. "He's very charismatic and I knew he'd be able to play the part, but he really impressed me. Our chemistry is great together. It felt natural and easy with him. And I think it's going to be a cute movie."