Get ready to jump back into the Spider-Verse.

Following the success of 2018's Into the Spider-Verse, which took home Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, a sequel is currently in development.

Titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the project was announced in November 2019, with animation work beginning in June 2020.

Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld are both expected to reprise their respective roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, but the film will also introduce some new faces, including Daniel Kaluuya, who previously appeared in Marvel's Black Panther.

From the new cast members to the release date, here's everything to know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Which cast members are returning for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In addition to Moore and Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee are reprising their roles from the first film.

Who is joining the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Kaluuya is slated to voice the role of Hobart "Hobie" Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, per Variety. He will be joined by Issa Rae as Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman), Jorma Taccone as Vulture, Jason Schwartzman as Spot, Rachel Dratch as the principal at Miles' school and Shea Whigham, who is reportedly playing George Stacey.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

While an official synopsis for the film hasn't been revealed yet, The Hollywood Reporter writes that it will revolve around Miles Morales as he is "forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain."

Who is directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Like the first film, the movie will have three directors. This time around, Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers will be taking the reins as co-directors.

Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg are also producing the project.

When is the release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In April 2022, Sony Pictures announced that it is pushing back the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from Oct. 7, 2022, to June 2, 2023.

Will there be another film after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

A third film, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is already in the works and is set to be released on March 29, 2024, per THR.