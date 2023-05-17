Miles Morales Swings Around N.Y.C. in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Clip (Exclusive)

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are swinging their way across New York City in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In an exclusive new clip from the Sony Pictures Entertainment sequel, Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) catch up on the sequel's multiverse-centric premise and "an elite society with all the best Spider-People in it," as Miles puts it, as they swing around the city.

As Miles explains that he's "leveled up my whole thing" since the events of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Gwen challenges him to show off his moves as they narrowly avoid street traffic while swinging from building to building.

During their conversation, Gwen appears to reference two new characters in the movie: Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman), who will be voiced by Issa Rae, as well as Oscar Isaac's Miguel, whom Gwen describes as "a ninja, vampire Spider-Man, but a good guy."

Moore, 28, and Steinfeld, 26, return to the animated Spider-Verse following 2018's hit Into the Spider-Verse, which introduced audiences to Miles Morales's version of Spider-Man on the big screen.

Steinfeld recently told PEOPLE that getting to voice Gwen Stacy in the franchise "has been so exciting."

"Being a part of something that resonates with people of all ages, more specifically young people, is always so exciting to me," she says. "It inspires me knowing that it's resonating with them and inspiring them to be the best version of themself."

"I think back on when I was younger, if there were films or pieces that I wish I had, I feel like this would definitely be one of them," Steinfeld adds. "So it's such a beautiful piece, beyond its messaging and its heart. It's just so visually stunning that it just transports you into another dimension."

The sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated movie follows Miles and Gwen as she invites him on a new adventure, during which "Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence," according to an official synopsis.

In addition to Moore and Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee are set to reprise their roles from the first film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters June 2.