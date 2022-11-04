Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou Join Cast of Sony's 'Gran Turismo' Movie

"Announcement," Geri Halliwell Horner wrote on social media with the casting news, which comes ahead of next month's 25th anniversary of her acting debut in Spice World

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 08:58 PM
Geri Horner attends the VIP launch of the limited edition Reserved x British Vogue capsule collection on December 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Reserved); Djimon Hounsou attends the "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Geri Halliwell Horner is heading to the big screen.

Along with Djimon Hounsou, the Spice Girls alum, 50, has been cast in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions' upcoming feature adaptation of the racing video game Gran Turismo, which is currently filming in Hungary.

Halliwell Horner confirmed the news on social media, sharing a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's casting coverage. "Announcement," she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, Daniel Puig (Naomi), Josha Stradowski (The Wheel of Time) and Thomas Kretschman (Indiana Jones 5) have joined the cast, which also includes David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) and Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), according to the outlet.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) with a screenplay by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), the movie is based on the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo gamer (Madekwe) who went on to become a race-car driver with the help of a retired driver (Harbour), THR reports.

Halliwell Horner and Hounsou, 58, will play Madekwe's parents.

RELATED VIDEO: Mel B Says the Spice Girls Are Performing at Harry and Meghan's Wedding: 'Why Am I So Honest?'

The casting news comes ahead of next month's 25th anniversary of Halliwell's acting debut alongside her fellow Spice Girls in their 1997 musical comedy Spice World, along with their second studio album of the same name. The pop icons are celebrating the occasion with Spiceworld 25, a limited edition re-release of the album that dropped Friday.

Halliwell Horner has since displayed her acting chops in Sex and the City, Absolutely Fabulous, Crank: High Voltage and as a fictionalized version of herself in the 2014 Channel 4 series Geri: Life Sucks.

Gran Turismo is set to premiere on August 11, 2023 in theaters.

Related Articles
Amber Heard, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Shia LaBeouf Cast in Francis Ford Coppola Movie 'Megalopolis' Following Controversy (Report)
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal Talks Indie Roles — and Which Movie Franchise Universe He'd Like to Join
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Teen Wolf: The Movie" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Returning to TV with Role in 'Teen Wolf' Spinoff 'Wolf Pack'
The Summer I Turned Pretty Adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher for Season 2
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher for Season 2
2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ciara Joins Cast of' The Color Purple' Musical Film: 'Truly Grateful'
Simu Liu attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Jennifer Lopez poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Simu Liu Says He's 'Excited' to Join Jennifer Lopez in Upcoming Movie 'Atlas' : 'My Villain Era'
The Same Storm trailer
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson — 'Jackass' ' First Female Star — on Her 'Strict' Upbringing and Bonding with the Guys
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler to Star in 'Hunger Games' Prequel Movie 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
Max Halliwell, Geri Halliwell
Geri Halliwell's Older Brother Max Dies at 54: 'A Difficult Time'
Shea Couleé in Season 7 RuPAUL's DRAG RACE ALL STARS streaming on Paramount+.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' 's Shea Couleé Describes Role in Marvel's 'Ironheart' as 'Stepping into Oz'
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London
Jason Momoa in Talks to Join 'Fast & Furious 10' Cast: Reports
75th Cannes Film Festival 2022
Viola Davis Cast as Villain in 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill Superbad
Christopher Mintz-Plasse Says Having His Mom on Set for His 'Superbad' Sex Scene Was 'Uncomfortable'