Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou Join Cast of Sony's 'Gran Turismo' Movie

Geri Halliwell Horner is heading to the big screen.

Along with Djimon Hounsou, the Spice Girls alum, 50, has been cast in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions' upcoming feature adaptation of the racing video game Gran Turismo, which is currently filming in Hungary.

Halliwell Horner confirmed the news on social media, sharing a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's casting coverage. "Announcement," she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, Daniel Puig (Naomi), Josha Stradowski (The Wheel of Time) and Thomas Kretschman (Indiana Jones 5) have joined the cast, which also includes David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) and Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), according to the outlet.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) with a screenplay by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard), the movie is based on the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo gamer (Madekwe) who went on to become a race-car driver with the help of a retired driver (Harbour), THR reports.

Halliwell Horner and Hounsou, 58, will play Madekwe's parents.

The casting news comes ahead of next month's 25th anniversary of Halliwell's acting debut alongside her fellow Spice Girls in their 1997 musical comedy Spice World, along with their second studio album of the same name. The pop icons are celebrating the occasion with Spiceworld 25, a limited edition re-release of the album that dropped Friday.

Halliwell Horner has since displayed her acting chops in Sex and the City, Absolutely Fabulous, Crank: High Voltage and as a fictionalized version of herself in the 2014 Channel 4 series Geri: Life Sucks.

Gran Turismo is set to premiere on August 11, 2023 in theaters.