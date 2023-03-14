Special Prosecutor in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Case Steps Down So 'Prosecution Can Focus on the Evidence'

Baldwin's legal team filed a motion in February to disqualify Andrea Reeb, claiming her dual role as special prosecutor and a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives was "unconstitutional"

By Melissa Montoya
Published on March 14, 2023 11:08 PM
Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Alec Baldwin Set of RUST
Photo: Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office

Alec Baldwin's legal team has notched another win after the special prosecutor in charge of the Rust shooting case announced she was stepping down on Tuesday.

The fatal 2021 on-set shooting killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin, 64, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also facing similar charges.

Court records show Baldwin's legal team filed a motion on Feb. 7 to disqualify Andrea Reeb, claiming her dual role as special prosecutor and a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives was "unconstitutional," according to the motion.

Reeb is a former district attorney for New Mexico's Ninth Judicial District. The motion states she resigned from her post in March 2022 to campaign for the New Mexico House of Representatives and was later appointed as special prosecutor in the case. Reeb went on to win her seat as a state legislator during the November election.

A hearing was set for March 27 for Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to hear from both sides on the motion to disqualify Reeb. But now, Reeb has unexpectedly quit.

"After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case," Reeb said in a statement sent to PEOPLE by New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney. "My priority in this case — and in every case I've prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim.

"However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand."

A request for comment to Baldwin's attorney was not immediately returned to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

During a hearing on March 9, one of Baldwin's attorneys claimed the gun used in the incident had been destroyed by the state, but the state said that was not the case.

"The gun Alec Baldwin used in the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins has not been destroyed by the state. The gun is in evidence and is available for the defense to review," New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney spokesperson Heather Brewer told PEOPLE in a statement.

In addition to criminal charges, Baldwin is facing a civil lawsuit from Hutchins' parents and sister in her death. Baldwin and the film's producers are also involved in another case, alleging negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, filed by three crew members.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Sees Charge Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting, Faces Reduced Prison Sentence

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Jan. 19, another attorney for Baldwin, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said the announcement of criminal charges against the actor "distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas added. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Related Articles
Jeremy McCain
Cop Died and Was Revived 3 Times After Getting Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident: 'Truly a Miracle'
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lady Gaga Wanted 'People to See the Real' Her in 'Raw' Oscars 2023 Performance, Producer Says
Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden
President Biden Says Florida's 'Cruel' Anti-Trans Bills Are 'Close to Sinful': 'What Are They Thinking?'
Ioan Gruffudd; Alice Evans
Alice Evans Thanks Fans After Charges Are Dropped in Ioan Gruffudd Restraining Order Case (Report)
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Says Hearing His Birth Name Announced During Oscars 2023 Win Was 'Really Special'
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Michelle Yeoh's mother reacts to her Oscar win
See Michelle Yeoh's Mom Cry Tears of Joy as She Reacts to Her Daughter's Oscars 2023 Win in Malaysia
A Houston police officer moves their vehicle from outside a crime scene after two people were killed and three more critically injured in a shooting at a flea market in Houston, Texas on May 15, 2022.
Texas Girl, 3, Kills 4-Year-Old Sister Accidentally After Finding Loaded Gun in Home
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Blacks Beach, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast of San Diego, and crews were searching for additional victims California Boat Deaths, San Diego, United States - 12 Mar 2023
At Least 8 Dead After 2 Fishing Boats Carrying Migrants Capsize Near San Diego
A Dallas Police Department vehicle patrols an area in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. As other major U.S. cities double down on policing in response to an increase in homicides and violent crime, Dallas officials are taking a different approach. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
2 Women, 2 Men Killed in Dallas Apartment Shooting
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis Admits at 2023 Oscars She 'Did Not Understand' 'Everything Everywhere' at First
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere
Billie Lourd Wants to 'Get Married Again' to Austen Rydell on 1st Wedding Anniversary
Shanteari Weems, James Weems Jr.
Woman Who Shot Husband Who Allegedly Molested Kids Says She'll 'Apologize' When He Does
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oscars Turned Down Virtual Appearance from Ukraine President ​​Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Report
Card Placeholder Image
Oscars Turned Down Virtual Appearance from Ukraine President ​​Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Report
Rita Moreno attends the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rita Moreno Recalls Feeling 'Absolutely Delirious' Getting 'West Side Story' Role: 'I Wanted It So Badly'