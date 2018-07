We have’t seen this hellish guy since 1997, but Spawn cartoonist and first-time director Todd McFarlane is about to grab a new reboot right by the (devil) horns.

This time around, Jeremy Renner and Jamie Foxx have both confirmed that they will be joining the new live-action adaption of the comic series.

Foxx, 50, will play Al Simmons, the black-ops agent who is caught between the worlds of Heaven and Hell. The Avengers native Renner, 47, is set to star as Twitch, the police officer who helps Spawn battle his own demons.

To prepare for the upcoming film, let’s take a look at what the cast who originally starred two decades ago is up to today.