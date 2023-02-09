Kyra Sedgwick Directs Husband Kevin Bacon and More in 'Space Oddity' — See the First Trailer

Director Kyra Sedgwick tells PEOPLE the movie is about "finding your way home" with "heart, hope and humanity as the guiding light"

Kyra Sedgwick is in the director's chair once again — this time for the big screen.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Space Oddity, an upcoming sci-fi rom-com that marks the big-screen directorial debut of Sedgwick, 57.

The film, which premiered in June at the Tribeca Film Festival, also stars Sedgwick's husband of 34 years, Kevin Bacon, plus Kyle Allen, Simon Helberg, Madeline Brewer and Alexandra Shipp.

"When Alex (Allen, 28) gives up on Earth and decides to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, an unexpected romance forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars or an even more uncertain journey of the heart," an official synopsis reads.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ionyxs5jKXU&t=12s Space Oddity | Official Trailer
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Sedgwick tells PEOPLE, "When I think about what matters to me, it's human connection. Life's tough and we can all be so checked out. And the ultimate check out? Leaving the planet and going to Mars. Space Oddity is a story about finding your way home — literally and figuratively — with heart, hope and humanity as the guiding light."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ionyxs5jKXU&t=12s Space Oddity | Official Trailer
Samuel Goldwyn Films

While she is known primarily for her 40-year acting career across film and television, Sedgwick made her directorial debut with the 2017 television drama film Story of a Girl, which also starred Bacon, 64, and their daughter, Smile actress Sosie Bacon.

She has also directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grace & Frankie, Ray Donovan, City on a Hill and more, and has won various acting awards, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

Space Oddity is in theaters March 31.

