Disney Is Blasting Off! Space Mountain Movie Based on the Popular Theme Park Ride in the Works: Report

Disney's popular theme park ride Space Mountain is getting the big-screen treatment.

Based on the long-standing theme park ride, the company is turning the attraction into a live-action adaptation with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) attached to write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Harold is currently working on scripts for Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. He’s also been an executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and Underground.

Space Mountain is an indoor rollercoaster in the dark that takes theme park guests through an intense ride through the cosmos.

The ride first landed at Disney’s Florida theme park, Walt Disney World Resort, in 1975. Two years later, the ride was implemented at California’s Disneyland.

Disney has previously created feature length films based on theme park rides such as Pirates of the Caribbean. Unlike that franchise, Space Mountain has no main character or scenes that might give a hint as to the plot of the movie.

The company also developed a movie based on another popular ride, Jungle Cruise, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. The film is expected to hit theaters on July 30, 2021.

On Thursday, Disney shifted its Pixar animated film Soul from a theatrical release to a Disney+ premiere amid the coronavirus pandemic.