Space Jam: A New Legacy Scores No. 1 Spot at Box Office with $31M Opening, LeBron James Reacts

In its second weekend, Marvel's Black Widow movie dropped to second place with $26.3 million

LeBron James is making sure his "haters" take note of his box office success.

In its opening weekend, Space Jam: A New Legacy earned an estimated $31.7 million, according to the Associated Press and Variety, taking the No. 1 spot and surpassing industry expectations at the domestic box office following its July 16 premiere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film — a sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan original — also debuted at no additional cost for HBO Max subscribers to stream at home, like Godzilla vs. Kong back in March, which opened to $32 million in its opening weekend.

On Twitter Saturday, James, 36, shared a news report about the box office return, writing, "Hi Haters!" with a smiling emoji. Director Malcolm D. Lee added in a tweet, "Many thanks to the fans!!! We made this for you and reward us with your presence. Thanks for coming back to the movies!"

Black Widow, the Scarlett Johansson–led Marvel film, dropped to second place in its second weekend in theaters, making $26.3 million. The superhero action movie is also currently available to stream at home on Disney+ at a $29.95 premium price point.

lebron james Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Black Widow raked in $80 million in its opening weekend in North America last week. With an additional $78 million in international box office sales and more than $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals, the movie's opening grossed over $215 million, according to CNBC. The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

James previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about being approached to do a Space Jam movie 15 years ago, and why it finally felt like the right time to take it on.