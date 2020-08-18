LeBron James is set to reboot the Space Jam universe with an intriguing group of NBA all stars

Tune Squad! LeBron James Shares First Look at Space Jam: A New Legacy Uniform

LeBron James is squadding up.

The NBA star, 35, shared the first look at the new uniforms for Space Jam: A New Legacy — his reboot of the hit 1996 movie starring basketball great Michael Jordan.

James' new uniform has him joining the Tune Squad and features a large orange circle taking over the left side of the kit, with a light blue background.

The athlete excitedly shared the look on his Instagram.

"Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾," James wrote, shouting out his business partner Maverick Carter.

Back in April, James first revealed the name for the sequel in a boomerang video of himself on Instagram. The film will be released in 2021.

James wore a black baseball hat that bore the title and logo of the sequel, writing in the caption, "2021. 🐰🥕 🎥 🍿👑."

The Looney Tunes Instagram page also shared the news, writing in the caption, "omg omg omg im so excited asldkfj aldsflds !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! when were tryouts @kingjames #SpaceJamMovie."

According to a report last year from The Athletic, the sequel — produced by James and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler — will star a slew of NBA players including James, his recently acquired teammate Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.