Space Jam 2! LeBron James Takes Over from Michael Jordan in Sequel from Black Panther Director

LeBron James is flying into a Space Jam sequel.

The NBA champion’s production company, SpringHill Entertainment, shared the first photo of James’ new project in the works on Wednesday.

A caricature of a basketball locker room along with James’ name above one of the lockers confirmed to fans that the former Cleveland Cavaliers star is signed on to lead the upcoming sequel.

Other well-known names were featured in the photograph, including Black Panther director Ryan Coogler who is serving as a producer and indie filmmaker Terence Nance, who is directing.

Eric Bauza also joins the cast as the voice of Bugs Bunny (pegged as the point guard in the photo) and Daffy Duck, as well as Duane Franke as Water Boy.

The sequel is a continuation of the 1996 film Space Jam which starred basketball icon Michael Jordan. While few details of the sequel are available, the original followed Jordan teaming up with the Looney Tunes in a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom.

James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in July. He shared the first photo of himself of himself in the Lakers uniform in early August.

The Space Jam sequel isn’t James’ first foray into entertainment. His production company launched its first TV show through HBO called The Shop in which he and other athletes, as well as pop cultural figures, talk about issues while getting haircuts at a barbershop.