Behind the Scenes on The Sound of Music, 57 Years Later

Memories of the movie seem much less than a half-century away. Here, take a look back at some special moments from the film with stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer

By Jeff Nelson Updated April 01, 2022 11:50 AM

CLIMB EV'RY MOUNTAIN

"I never guessed it would be this iconic, not at all," said Julie Andrews, with costar Christopher Plummer.

MOM ON THE JOB

Andrews and daughter Emma Katherine Walton took a break in between takes on set.

TWO NANNY ROLES? NOT A 'PROBLEM'

Andrews said she "didn't hesitate" to play Maria, even though she'd just played a caretaker in Mary Poppins.

QUICK CONNECTION

"They are great friends to this day," said Andrews of her remaining child costars.

OFFSCREEN ROMANCE

Plummer, shooting a scene with Eleanor Parker (the Baroness), recalled the actress "had great fun because she fell in love with the cameraman. I think their story is much more romantic than The Sound of Music."

WATER WORKS

While filming the rowboat scene, Andrews and the children would be doused with water again between every take. "They were long days, and the kids were great - they had school and homework to do as well. That's not easy," Andrews said.

WEDDING PLANNING

"That dress was exquisite," said Andrews of Maria's wedding gown.

A 'FAVORITE' SCENE

Andrews and the children shot the bedroom scene, in which they sang "My Favorite Things," on their first day of filming.

DINNER TABLE ETIQUETTE

Real place settings and food were used during the dinner scene, after Maria meets the von Trapp children for the first time.

TOUCHING UP

Charmian Carr (Liesl) had her makeup done between takes.

By Jeff Nelson