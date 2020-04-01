57 Years of Sound of Music, 10 Quotes We'll Never Forget
In honor of the film's 57th anniversary, we're celebrating (and, well, singing along) with Maria, the Captain and the rest of the von Trapp family who won our hearts back in 1965
"The hills are alive with the sound of music, with songs they have sung for a thousand years. The hills fill my heart with the sound of music. My heart wants to sing every song it hears."
- "The Sound of Music," the title track sung by Maria ((Julie Andrews)
"You brought music back into the house. I had forgotten."
- Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer), to Maria
"You know how Sister Berthe always makes me kiss the floor after we've had a disagreement? Well, lately I've taken to kissing the floor whenever I see her coming, just to save time."
- Maria, before heading to the home of Captain von Trapp to be the governess to his seven children
"After all, the wool from the black sheep is just as warm."
- Sister Margaretta (Anna Lee), supporting Maria despite her free-spirited ways
"I need someone older and wiser, telling me what to do. You are seventeen going on eighteen. I'll depend on you."
- "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," sung by Rolfe (Daniel Truhitte) and Liesl (Charmian Carr)
"Well, you can't marry someone when you're in love with someone else ... can you?"
- Captain von Trapp, professing his feelings for Maria after calling off his engagement to the Baroness
"When the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I'm feeling sad. I simply remember my favorite things, and then I don't feel so bad."
- "My Favorite Things," sung by Maria
"Only grown-up men are scared of women."
- Kurt (Duane Chase), the precocious 11-year-old von Trapp child
"Climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow, 'til you find your dream."
- "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," sung by Mother Abbess (Peggy Wood)
"When you know the notes to sing, you can sing most anything."
- "Do-Re-Mi," sung by Maria and the children