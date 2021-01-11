"We actually boarded an entire sequence that showed how Mr. Mittens got back to his body," Kemp Powers wrote on Twitter earlier this month

Soul Writer and Co-Director Reveals What Happened to the Cat, Mr. Mittens, at End of the Movie

Warning: Spoilers for Pixar's Soul below.

Cat fans who have seen Pixar's newest offering, Soul, don't fret: Mr. Mittens' soul is safe and accounted for.

In the movie, the protagonist, Joe Gardner, accidentally takes over the therapy cat's body in an attempt to re-enter his own, which causes Mr. Mittens' soul to take a conveyor belt toward the mysterious "Great Beyond."

And while we see a very-feline-like-indeed Mr. Mittens reunite with his owner at the end, with not a trace of humanlike qualities in place, the question of his soul was initally left up for debate.

"One of our most persistent notes while making the film: 'but what about the cat's soul?' " director and co-writer Pete Docter wrote Jan. 1 on Twitter.

Soul co-writer and co-director Kemp Powers offered a more in-depth explanation the same day, saying that Mr. Mittens got back to his body due to the "9 lives" cats are said to have.

"We actually boarded an entire sequence that showed how Mr. Mittens got back to his body," Powers revealed. "We were considering playing it over the end credits, but it was a bit too silly tonally. #PixarSoul"

Fans responded in earnest to Powers' tweet, with many pleading for them to create a short based on Mr. Mittens' journey to the Great Beyond and back.

As for Joe, Powers said the "biggest debate" among the team was whether the protagonist lives or dies as the film concludes. "I think we made the right choice. #PixarSoul," he tweeted.

Soul follows middle-school music teacher Joe, voiced by Jamie Foxx, whose soul becomes separated from his body following an accident and travels to The Great Before — a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

That's where he meets the cynical, jaded soul 22 (Tina Fey), and the two embark on an unprecedented journey to reunite Joe's soul with his body — with unexpected results.

"Not only does Soul live up to Pixar's own impossibly high standards, but it represents the very best the studio has to offer: beauty, humor, heart and a gut-punch of an existential crisis," The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her review of the film, which currently holds a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.