Soul of a Nation Sends 'Love Letter' Video Tribute to Regina King: 'Your Loss Is Our Loss'

Soul of a Nation is sending love to Regina King as she grieves the loss of her only son Ian Alexander Jr.

Soul of a Nation shared a touching tribute in support of Regina King as she grieves the loss of her only son Ian Alexander Jr.

On Thursday, the Twitter account for the ABC documentary series about Black life in America posted a "love letter" to the 51-year-old actress. ABC News anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, who host Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising, opened the video, followed by a message that read "to our sister Regina King, your loss is our loss."

In the clip, King was thanked for paving the way for other Black women in the entertainment industry.

"Regina King has always seen us. She walked into our lives as Brenda on [television series 227] and never did she stop giving us reflections. She's given us protection in a world that weighs us down with lies about ourselves, honest representation can be a silver screen salvation," voiceover text in the video read.

The footage featured highlights from King's career, from receiving her Emmy Award from Taraji P. Henson in 2015, to posing with her Oscar statuette after her win in 2019.

It continued, "She's the magic behind that One Night in Miami and she did that with Trudy [her character in The Harder They Fall]. Oh sister night, Regina King, you are the sun and we reflect your light. You are ours and we are yours. We don't know you, but we know you. A sisterhood of Black women grows you. Regina King you have loved us the way Black women love each other and hug each other so deep our souls soar right up in the air.

"You are loved. You are loved. You are love," the montage wrapped.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that King's only son died by suicide just before his 26th birthday. King shares her son with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Since the tragedy, King has received an outpouring of support from celebrities including actress Viola Davis. Davis, 56, offered her condolences with an emotional tribute shared on her various social media accounts.

"I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @ReginaKing and I am so sorry 🙏🏿❤️❤️❤️," Davis wrote in the caption.

Other stars who have offered their condolences to King and her family include Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, comedian Loni Love, actor Josh Gad, and actress Marlee Matlin, among many others.

(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Soul of a Nation explores the unique experiences of Black life in America and takes a deep dive into the most recent fight for racial justice sparked by the 2020 death of George Floyd. The latest series, Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising, celebrates Black women in Hollywood.

"The special examines how Black actresses of Hollywood have become power brokers and the iconic moments and roles have paved the way for them today," ABC said in a release, adding that the feature also honors "those who blazed the trail."