Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Their Mother-in-Law with Husbands Joe and Nick Jonas

They’re part of the Jonas family now!

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra spent their first Mother’s Day as part of their husbands Joe and Nick Jonas‘ family, and they celebrated the day with their new mother-in-law.

Chopra, who married Nick in a lavish wedding last December, shared a couple of posts on her Instagram celebrating her two mothers. In the first post, she shared a series of videos that showed a slideshow of photos of her with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas.

“This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas,” the actress captioned her videos. “No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug!”

Chopra later posted a photo of the big, happy family celebrating together.

“Family first.. Mother’s Day celebrations.. to my mom @madhumalati And all the amazing mothers who have been incredible influences in my life,” Chopra wrote. “Thank you and I’m so grateful.. just tell ur mom you love her.. give her a hug. Feel the love. Miss u mom.”

Her husband, Nick, also shared a photo of the couple with his mother, writing, “Don’t know how you had the patience to deal with us four crazy boys, but you did it and made it look easy. I am so grateful and honored to be your son. I love you so much.”

And Turner cuddled up to her mother-in-law in a snap taken by her husband, Joe Jonas. The couple tied the know in a surprise Las Vegas wedding on May 1, officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

“My Love & The best Mom ever Happy Mother’s Day!!,” Joe captioned the sweet picture of Turner and his mom hugging.

He and Turner still plan to have a second ceremony in France sometime this summer, a source exclusively told PEOPLE the Jonas Brothers singer and the actress first wed in the U.S. so that their marriage would be legitimate when they say “I do” at a bigger ceremony in France.

Also featured in the photos was Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle as well as their two daughters Valentina, 2, and Alena, 5.

“I can’t say enough about this incredible woman. You are the most amazing mother and best friend anyone can ask for,” the father of two wrote on Instagram. “You always put yourself second to the needs of others and especially our family. You amaze me every day! I love you @daniellejonas happy Mother’s Day!”

The J sisters, a nickname for Turner, Chopra and Danielle, were all in attendance at Saturday Night Live in New York this weekend when their respective husbands appeared as musical guests.