Sophie Turner Is 'So Down' to Play Boy George After He Expressed His Admiration for Her

Now that she’s done with Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner is eager to branch out by playing Boy George.

The 23-year-old actress — who’s currently starring in Dark Phoenix — expressed her delight at being considered for the role of the singer after he raved about her on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.

“There’s been some really interesting suggestions,” George said of the potential actors that had been brought up to play him via British Vogue. “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.”

He continued, “[People will say] ‘she can’t play you, she’s a woman,’ you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

Turner retweeted an article about his comments, writing, “I’m SO down @BoyGeorge.”

While the singer’s biopic doesn’t have a title or any stars attached yet, it will be written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, whose previous credits include My Dinner with Herve as well as the 2008 rockumentary Anvil: The Story of Anvil.

After news of the film was first announced in May, George shared his support of the project in an Instagram post, writing, “A MOVIE! @mgm_studios Thrilling!”

George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, was only 21 when he found himself propelled into superstardom after Culture Club performed hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” on the British music television program Top of the Pops in 1982.

RELATED VIDEO: Sophie Turner’s Year-Old Arm Tattoo Was a Game of Thrones Finale Spoiler All Along

Throughout his career, George, who has been sober for over a decade now, also suffered from a highly-publicized battle with drug addiction.

In recent years, the star appeared in both the West End and Broadway productions of the musical Taboo, which he wrote the music and lyrics for. Additionally, he has continued to record music both on his own and with the Culture Club, which released their first album in 19 years, titled Life, in October 2018.

RELATED: Boy George Endorses Upcoming Movie Biopic About His Life: ‘Thrilling!’

Music legends have increasingly found themselves the subjects of high-profile biopics.

Rocketman, which tells the story of Elton John’s life, has earned $133 million worldwide so far, while last years’ Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody went on to rake in close to $1 billion at the worldwide box office.