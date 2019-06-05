Sophie Turner Really Cried During Emotional Dark Phoenix Scene Because Her Juul Was Taken Away

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Dark Phoenix.

There’s a very simple trick to get Sophie Turner to cry while filming.

The Game of Thrones actress stars in the latest X-Men movie Dark Phoenix as Jean Grey, a mutant who goes through an intense transformation making her powers stronger. And when those powers turn against Jennifer Lawrence‘s Raven, the situation is fatal, prompting an emotional scene between the two.

Lawrence, 28, and Turner, 23, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the rest of the cast to talk about the movie, where Lawrence revealed just how Turner was able to get to such an emotional place.

“I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene, her reaction to my death was so raw and real,” Lawrence says seriously. “It was so honest and real, and it’s because she really was crying because her dialect coach, right before the take, took her Juul away. She started genuinely tearing up. It was like the performance of the year. It was amazing.”

Turner is famously attached to her electronic vape, which she normally has on hand in her day-to-day life. She joked with host Jimmy Kimmel that it’s the perfect way to motivate her while acting.

“It is. It’s how to act,” Turner said. “You take it away and then you give it back and that’s happy and sad.”

Turner last posted a picture of her and her Juul on Instagram after the Game of Thrones finale in a hilarious behind-the-scenes shot. The post shows Turner sitting next to costars Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright in between takes for the finale, with Turner smoking from the Juul.

Dark Phoenix — also starring James McVey, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Evan Peters — hits theaters Friday.