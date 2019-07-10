Sophia Loren Returning to the Big Screen for First Time in a Decade in Movie By Her Son

Sophia Loren is coming back to the big screen for a very special person.

The screen legend is set to make her first appearance in over a decade for her son, director Edoardo Ponti. The Italian movie, titled La vita davanti a sé (The Life Ahead), stars Loren as Madame Rose, a Holocaust survivor who befriends a 12-year-old Senegalese boy.

Loren last appeared on the big screen in the musical Nine (2009), opposite Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.

Filming has begun in Italy, and Variety reports that 84-year-old Loren is working 10-hour days on set. The legend praised her 46-year-old son for not letting her do anything but her best on screen.

“He knows me so well. He knows every inch of my face, my heart, my soul. He will only move on to the next shot when I hit my deepest truth,” she said, according to Variety.

Ponti also praised his famous mom, who had him in 1973 with longtime love Carlos Ponti. Loren and Ponti, 21 years her senior, first met when she was 16 in 1950. They later married in 1957 while he was still legally married to his ex-wife and were forced to dissolve the marriage. They tied the knot again in 1966 after his divorce was finalized and lived happily in love until he died in 2007 of pulmonary complications.

“At 84 she wants to put it all on the line to make a movie that is so deep, so challenging, both emotionally and physically,” Ponti said of his mom. “The energy and passion with which she approaches every scene is a marvel to watch.”

The movie is set to be ready by 2020, according to Variety.