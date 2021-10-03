Justin Hartley arrived with new wife Sofia Pernas, and Charlize Theron enjoyed some rare grown-up time Saturday at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Sophia Bush and Jordana Brewster Open Up About Their New Engagements at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Sophia Bush and Jordana Brewster attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California.

The stars came out to play on Saturday for some champagne and good times at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Sophia Bush enjoyed the outing with her fiancé Grant Hughes after the couple got engaged during a romantic getaway to Lake Como, Italy, in August. She tells PEOPLE they're "intentionally cherishing" their engagement.

"It's funny. I think when you're an adult and you understand what mental health is and you know all of the things we have learned, as individuals, you always hear that marriage is work and it's the best job you'll ever have, but it requires effort," Bush, 39, explains.

"And we got engaged and I looked around and said, 'Why didn't anyone tell me how sweet and pure this would be?' It's just so sweet and it's a time that I'm very intentionally cherishing," she adds. "And you know, more adventures on the horizon."

Jordana Brewster also had her husband-to-be nearby, arriving with fiancé Mason Morfit. The 41-year-old announced her engagement to the tech CEO, 44, last month after she and husband Andrew Form "quietly separated" last year.

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

"It feels really exciting. I'm starting to plan and I'm going to take it really slowly and I'm going to really savor each step," she muses to PEOPLE. "I'm actually going to have an engagement party and I have a Pinterest for the dress and I'm doing all the girly girly stuff I never did. So I'm really excited."

When asked how she knew Morfit was the one, Brewster says, "That was just a given. Yeah, there was no second guessing."

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas put their new union on display in a rare public appearance after PEOPLE confirmed in May that they secretly tied the knot. The former The Young and the Restless costars began dating in spring 2020. "I love it. We're having a blast. We just have a great time," Hartley, 44, says.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

"I love it! I freaking love it. It doesn't feel different. It just feels great," Pernas, 32, adds. "I mean, I love calling him my husband. It doesn't change anything; it's just a sexier way of being together."

The newlyweds agree it's still "too early" to discuss having kids. "We're enjoying each other right now," says Hartley.

Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Charlize Theron enjoyed a rare day of grown-up time, arriving without her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6. "Well that rarely happens these days," she says. "I got two girls who are highly demanding so when I have a moment, I'm usually spending it with them."

Hosted at Will Rogers State Historic Park, guests enjoyed a champagne picnic while taking in a polo match, with admission ranging from $110 per person on the Picnic Lawn to $19,000 for a group in La Grande Dame Cabanas.