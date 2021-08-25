PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the trailer for the film hitting theaters on October 15

Sophia Bush Gets Caught in the Chaos of Hard Luck Love Song — Check Out the Exclusive Trailer!

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Sophia Bush's new movie Hard Luck Love Song, based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Americana artist Todd Snider.

Starring the newly-engaged actress, 39, and Michael Dorman, the Roadside Attractions film follows a down-on-his-luck troubadour named Jesse (Dorman) as bad choices catch up with him when he unexpectedly reunites with an old flame named Carla (Bush).

The cast of writer/director Justin Corsbie's feature debut also features RZA, Dermot Mulroney, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, and Eric Roberts.

The trailer begins with Jesse presumably calling Carla as tears stream down his face, asking if she was in town before suggesting she "come over and have a drink." The scene flashes to the New Zealand actor racing out of his building and driving into the night with a cigarette in his mouth and a wad of cash in his hand.

HARD LUCK LOVE SONG Credit: Andrea Giacomini/Courtesy Roadside Attractions

"You gonna put money on this?" says a voice with a southern accent.

"I don't not gamble," Jesse replies as he's shown playing several rounds of Billiards in a pool hall. Some of his opponents do not appear pleased with the results of their respective matches.

When Jesse gets ID'd by a police officer he is seen handing him a Blockbuster card instead.

Enter Carla, who Jesse is seen spending time with when he isn't gambling.

"You know I've been trying to track her down for over a year?" he in a voiceover as he holds a lit firework while standing on the balcony of a motel. "She's important to me, man."

The pair bond over Jesse's music, with Carla praising him as "so talented." But things take a turn for the worse as she suggests his success relies on if he can "pull it together."