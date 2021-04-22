Sony's Spider-Man Films to Be Added to Disney+ Under New 'Groundbreaking' Streaming Deal

Spider-Man is slinging into Disney+.

On Tuesday, Disney announced a new licensing deal with Sony Pictures that promises to bring all of Sony's Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man films, both old and future, to Disney+. The deal begins in 2022 and runs through Sony's 2026 theatrical slate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other Sony-produced films that will be added to Disney+ with the deal include Venom, Jumanji, Hotel Transylvannia, and Brad Pitt's upcoming action thriller Bullet Train.

The deal also makes the films available on Hulu, as well as FX, ABC and other Disney-owned broadcast networks.

"This agreement cements a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, by making them available to consumers across all windows with a wide range of key partners," Sony Pictures exec Keith Le Goy said in a statement.

Tom Hardy Credit: Sony

"This groundbreaking agreement reconfirms the unique and enduring value of our movies to film lovers and the platforms and networks that serve them," added Le Goy to Variety. "We are thrilled to team up with Disney on delivering our titles to their viewers and subscribers. "

Sony recently signed a deal with Netflix that allows streaming rights to its titles for the post-theatrical release Pay 1 window, which typically lasts 18 months. According to Variety, the deal allows Netflix to stream Sony-produced titles about nine months after the start of a film's theatrical run.