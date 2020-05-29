Sonic the Hedgehog made $306 million worldwide and broke the record for the highest opening weekend for a big-screen adaptation of a video game property

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Getting a Sequel After It Made More Than $300 Million Worldwide

Sonic is off to the races — again.

The cartoon character Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a sequel after scoring big at the box office when it debuted in theaters this February, according to Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sequel will see director Jeff Fowler and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller reunite, the outlet reported. It's unclear if the sequel will see the return of Jim Carrey, James Marsden or Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog raked in $306 million at the worldwide box office, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

The movie broke records when it debuted during Presidents Day weekend in February, earning an estimated $58 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. With the actual Presidents Day ticket sales included, the family film’s total debut haul came to $70 million.

Image zoom Sonic the Hedgehog Paramount Pictures

Sonic, with its three-day earnings, came to earn the title of the highest opening weekend for a big-screen adaptation of a video game property.

Based on the popular Sega gaming franchise, the movie edged out 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu's opening bow of $54 million, according to Variety at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: See Jim Carrey and James Marsden Crack Up in Sonic The Hedgehog Bloopers

The speedy blue hedgehog’s theatrical performance is ahead of other top video game movies opening weekends like 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie ($38 million) and 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider ($47 million), IGN reported.