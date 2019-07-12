Sonic the Hedgehog Has Been Redesigned For New Movie — and Producer Thinks Fans Will Be Happy

The Sonic redesign seems to be going well.

Following widespread fan backlash after the release of the trailer, Jeff Fowler, the director of Sonic the Hedgehog, decided to take another look at the fictional character’s redesign. The movie was delayed three months from its original Nov. opening, and executive producer Tim Miller thinks it’s been worth it.

Miller spoke to Variety about the change, where he gave insight into his thought process following the poor response to the trailer.

“Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff,” Miller recalls. “When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is say, ‘I f–ked up.’ He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.”

Miller also said he’s seen the redesign and thinks “the fans will be pleased.”

The movie stars Jim Carrey as the villain and comedian Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Image zoom Sonic the Hedgehog

In April, director Fowler confirmed “design changes” were being made to Sonic after fans blasted the preview.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie#gottafixfast.”

Fans were particularly upset about Sonic’s teeth, Vulture reported. As of right now, the electric blue hedgehog was given human-like teeth—something fans felt was unrealistic. Another qualm with the new design were his legs. In the original cartoon, Sonic’s legs are thin whereas in the new movie they appear much more shapely and human-like.

Nonetheless, fans were happy to hear that their concerns were heard, and some are already giving Fowler and his team suggestions for how they hope the new design will look.

“I’m so happy you’re going to change Sonic’s look,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’d prefer a more realistic hedgehog design like one of these.”

In this new adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, the famous character joins forces with a new human friend, played by James Marsden, to bring down Jim Carrey’s villainous character who wants to use Sonic’s power to take over the world.

It now opens on Valentine’s Day, 2020.