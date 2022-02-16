Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Confirmed Before Second Film's Release, Plus Idris Elba Getting Spin-Off Series

Get ready for lots more Sonic!

The live-action adaptation of the Sega video game series was a hit when it opened in 2020, grossing $320 million worldwide. With its sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, arriving in theaters April 8, Paramount Pictures revealed at an investor presentation Tuesday that a third movie is already in the works!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Additionally, Knuckles, the character voiced by Idris Elba that is introduced in the upcoming second entry, will get his own live-action spin-off series on Paramount Plus, out next year with Elba returning.

"We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them," Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said during the presentation. "... Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, added, "For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog's universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sega, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world."

Sonic 2 is again directed by Jeff Fowler. Jim Carrey returns as villain Dr. Robotnik, as does Ben Schwartz as the voice of the speedy titular character. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore and Adam Pally also star.