Sonic the Hedgehog Delayed by 3 Months After Backlash to Trailer: We Want to Make It 'Right'

Sonic the Hedgehog isn’t running so fast these days.

The movie, based on the iconic Sega video game franchise, is being delayed by three months after backlash over the character’s appearance in the first trailer for the film.

Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just right,” on Friday.

Instead of opening on Nov. 8, the film will now be released on Valentine’s Day, 2020, according to Variety.

In April, Fowler confirmed “design changes” were being made to Sonic after fans blasted the preview.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”

Fans were particularly upset about Sonic’s teeth, Vulture reported. As of right now, the electric blue hedgehog was given human-like teeth—something fans felt was unrealistic. Another qualm with the new design were his legs. In the original cartoon, Sonic’s legs are thin whereas in the new movie they appear much more shapely and human-like.

One fan laughed on Twitter, saying the new Sonic looked like “a young boy in a costume.”

I CANNOT be the only one who thinks #SonicTheHedgehog looks like a young boy in a costume #SonicMovie2019 pic.twitter.com/dBVaRYJFxo — Ashleigh Cappetta (@LesserKnownCap) May 1, 2019

Poor Sonic,

he just wanna go fast, he didn’t ask for all this hate…

🦔#SonicTheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/rALPLlIBRi — Sofia |is thawing| 🌸 (@LostSwede) May 1, 2019

Nonetheless, fans were happy to hear that their concerns were heard, and some are already giving Fowler and his team suggestions for how they hope the new design will look.

“I’m so happy you’re going to change Sonic’s look,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’d prefer a more realistic hedgehog design like one of these.”

I’m so happy you’re going to change Sonic’s look. I’d prefer a more realistic hedgehog design like one of these. #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/NtNuk8VTk5 — Rielly Alexander (@RiellyAlexander) May 2, 2019

In this new adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, the famous character joins forces with a new human friend, played by James Marsden, to bring down Jim Carrey’s villainous character who wants to use Sonic’s power to take over the world.