The first Sonic movie was the previous record holder since 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Passes the Original to Become Biggest Video Game Movie of All Time in U.S.

It's official! Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has zoomed past the first Sonic movie to become the highest grossing video game movie ever in North America.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ben Schwartz, the voice behind the blue hero, confirmed the achievement. "#SonicMovie2 has officially passed the domestic box office total of the first #Sonic film, officially making the sequel the highest domestic grossing movie based on a video game of all time," he tweeted.

The actor continued by expressing his excitement, "AND THIS LITTLE BLUE GUY IS STILL GOING!!! AHHHH!!!!"

According to IGN, the first Sonic movie was the previous record holder with $146 million grossed since its release in 2020, while the sequel has now amassed $147 million (and counting).

As for the movie's international success, the mark of $300 million is just around the corner as Deadline reports the sequel making $287.8 million so far Though an impressive amount, IGN says the film falls short of 2016's Warcraft, which made $439 million worldwide.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reached No. 1 during its opening weekend at the box office with an estimated $71 million domestically. In second place was Jared Leto's Morbius, adding $10.2 million to its total, followed by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's The Lost City in third and new release Ambulance in fourth.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell.

James Marsden Rollout Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

Earlier this month, Schwartz reacted to the box office news on Twitter, writing in all caps, "A lot [of] people are seeing our movie! The #SonicMovie2 team is so excited, texting each other & nerding out."

The comedian continued, "We are so grateful. The response online has been unbelievable. It feels amazing to be associated with something that brings so much joy. Thank you."

Director Jeff Fowler also tweeted, "WOW!!!! The response to #SonicMovie2 has been EXTRAORDINARY, THANK YOU for the incredible support this weekend... we LOVE making these movies and none of it would be possible with YOU!!!!!!!!!!"