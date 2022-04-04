Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Reviews Praise Its 'Zany' Spirit but Criticize the 2-Hour Runtime

The first reviews for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are in.

In the sequel to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, the titular blue hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) teams up with his fox friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) as they try to prevent world domination at the hands of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba).

Justin Lowe of The Hollywood Reporter calls the follow-up installment, which also stars James Marsden, "overstuffed with frantic action and framed by Sonic's wisecracking commentary."

And while it "doesn't break new ground elaborating the franchise's sprawling universe of intersecting characters and plotlines," according to Lowe, Schwartz, 40, "nails the animated hedgehog's snarky, impudent attitude and unrestrained thirst for thrills."

Deadline's Pete Hammond praises Sonic 2's "zany" spirit and "frenetic action," but calls its "artistry ... hit and miss."

"Kids will still eat it up — even at a way-too-generous two-hour-plus running time," Hammond adds.

Criticizing the film as a "rush-job sequel," Peter Debruge of Variety said it "wears out its welcome well before it turns into yet another phone-it-in franchise entry," but muses that the hero's "short-lived stint as a vigilante is part pop-culture riff and part '90s-era action-movie homage."

"Audiences were appreciative when you took the time to redo the design of the CG Sonic, and they'll wait as long as it takes to do right by characters they've already dedicated so many hours to playing at home," Debruge addressed Paramount Pictures in his review, noting earlier that the cast and crew have done a good job of "weaving elements of a non-narrative platform game into an emotionally grounded fish-out-of-water story."

The first live-action adaptation of the Sega video game series was a hit when it opened in 2020, grossing $320 million worldwide.

While the sequel has yet to hit theaters, Paramount Pictures revealed at an investor presentation in February that a third movie is already in the works.

Additionally, Knuckles — who first appeared as an antagonist in the 1994 game Sonic the Hedgehog 3 before becoming a protagonist in 1995's Sonic & Knuckles — will get his own live-action spin-off series on Paramount Plus, out next year, with Elba, 49, returning.

"We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them," Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said during the presentation.

"Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come," Satomi added.