Sonic the Hedgehog 2: See Sonic Pack a Serious Punch Against Knuckles in Final Trailer

Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik have met their match.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We need to get it back or the world is doomed," Sonic tells Tails of the mysterious emerald that comes to be in Robotnik's possession.

As they embark on their mission, Sonic admits, "Bad time to say this, but I don't actually have a plan."

"Someone call an Uber?" Robotnik asks the pair as he zeroes in on them from his flying ship, lasers pointing at Sonic and Tails.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | Credit: Paramount Pictures

The rest of the two-and-a-half-minute preview sees Sonic and Tails facing seemingly insurmountable odds, amid harsh wintry landscapes, explosions galore and gigantic robots.

"We stick together, no matter what," Sonic's pal Tom (James Marsden) tells him at one point.

Near the end of the trailer, Knuckles tells Sonic, "You're unskilled, untrained, unworthy!"

"You forgot one: unstoppable," the hero replies, before they start throwing hands — at which point Sonic tells his opponent, "For a guy named Knuckles, you are really bad at punching."

RELATED VIDEO: See Jim Carrey and James Marsden Crack Up in Sonic the Hedgehog Bloopers

The first live-action adaptation of the Sega video game series was a hit when it opened in 2020, grossing $320 million worldwide.

While the sequel has yet to hit theaters, Paramount Pictures revealed at an investor presentation last month that a third movie is already in the works.

Additionally, Knuckles — who first appeared as an antagonist in the 1994 game Sonic the Hedgehog 3 before becoming a protagonist in 1995's Sonic & Knuckles — will get his own live-action spin-off series on Paramount Plus, out next year, with Elba, 49, returning.

"We've got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them," Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said during the presentation. " ... Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come."