Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Speeds to No. 1 at Box Office with $71 Million: 'We Are So Grateful'

Sonic's sequel is speeding past the competition.

The family adventure movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reached No. 1 during its opening weekend at the box office with an estimated $71 million domestically, according to Variety. In second place was Jared Leto's Morbius, adding $10.2 million to its total, followed by Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's The Lost City in third and new release Ambulance in fourth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When the first Sonic movie hit theaters in February 2020 right before the pandemic shutdown, it broke the record for biggest opening weekend for a big-screen adaptation of a video game property with about $58 million. This second installment of the Sega franchise now sets a new record.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Ben Schwartz, who voices the titular character.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schwartz reacted to the box office news on Twitter, writing in all caps, "A lot [of] people are seeing our movie! The #SonicMovie2 team is so excited, texting each other & nerding out. We are so grateful. The response online has been unbelievable. It feels amazing to be associated with something that brings so much joy. Thank you."

RELATED VIDEO: Sonic the Hedgehog 2's James Marsden Says His Kids Are 'Super Proud' of His Films

Director Jeff Fowler tweeted, "WOW!!!! The response to #SonicMovie2 has been EXTRAORDINARY, THANK YOU for the incredible support this weekend... we LOVE making these movies and none of it would be possible with YOU!!!!!!!!!!"

Paramount Pictures is already investing in more Sonic sequels and spin-offs. The studio announced in February that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is officially in development, as is a Paramount+ series about the character Knuckles, voiced by Elba.