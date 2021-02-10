Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Announcement Video Teases New Character’s Game-Changing Introduction

Sonic the Hedgehog is headed back to the big screen — and with some added company!

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures debuted a new teaser announcement revealing the sequel to the 2020 film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would be released in theaters in 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As an added wink to fans of the 90s video game franchise, the title of the film appears in the video with two tails attached to the number of the sequel, a possible set up to the appearance of Tails, Sonic's best friend.

Tails made a brief appearance at the end of last year's film, emerging from a ring portal in search of Sonic.

Image zoom Credit: DiC Enterprises/Everett

In April, director Jeff Fowler teased the appearance of Tails in a possible sequel.

"Of all the screenings that I would pop in for, seeing people's reaction to Tails showing up at the end… nothing could have prepared me!" Fowler told Syfy Wire. "To see people respond and having these kids just shout at the screen, and just yell their little brains out. I just never got sick of it. I just loved it."

"And the idea that we made this whole movie, and we didn't have a single scene of Sonic and Tails together," Fowler continued. "It's incredible, but it also is so exciting [for a sequel]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Paramount Pictures/ Everett

He added, "Fingers crossed. If we're fortunate enough to do another movie, that we can finally get [Sonic and Tails] together and have some real fun, and really get to some of what is the next level of what people love about this world and these characters. Right now, it's just great that people are enjoying the movie and are now having an opportunity to watch it at home despite all this Corona craziness. That's enough for me. It's great that it's out there, and that people are enjoying it."

The live-action film, released last year, starred Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a sheriff who befriends and helps Sonic stop Robotnik from taking over the world.