Sonic Trailer Re-Released with Redesigned Hedgehog After Human-Like Original Sparked Backlash

Sonic the Hedgehog is up and running once again — and he has a fresh new look!

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the famous cartoon’s design changes with a new official trailer for the Sega video game-inspired film, after initial reactions to the original design released in April caused an internet frenzy. Fans blasted the old trailer for portraying Sonic as “human-like” and were particularly upset about Sonic’s realistic looking teeth and shapely legs, Vulture reported.

Now, the electric blue hedgehog has been reimagined to look more like the traditional cartoon character — boasting larger, more animated eyes, white gloves instead of white hands, thin legs and all-around less human-like features.

Director Jeff Fowler confirmed in April that the movie would be delayed by three months after receiving backlash about Sonic’s appearance.

Then, he tweeted it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just right” and that the character would be going through “design changes” in the coming months.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear,” Fowler tweeted later in May. “You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”

Excited to share the hedgehog’s new and improved look, Fowler tweeted on Tuesday, “Today is the DAY! Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the fans. #SonicMovie.”

After seeing the trailer, fans were quick to thank Fowler and his team for hearing them out and making the design change.

“Thanks to you and your team for change the design, it means a lot,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Thank you too, sir! You’re definitely getting my money.”

“I have an absolute respect and admiration that you were willing to change the design,” another fan said.

Although Sonic received a makeover, the rest of the trailer reflected many of the same scenes as it did in the original teaser.

Sonic the Hedgehog follows the famous character as he joins forces with a new human friend, policeman Tom Wachowski played by James Marsden, to bring down Jim Carrey’s villainous character who wants to use Sonic’s power to take over the world.

The film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2020.