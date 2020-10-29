KJ Apa Battles Mutated Strain of COVID-23 in Pandemic Thriller Songbird: Watch the Trailer

The thriller follows what happens four years into quarantine when COVID-23 has mutated and starts attacking the human brain

The first-look at pandemic thriller Songbird is here — and it might hit a little too close to home for some.

On Thursday, STX films dropped the first trailer for the coronavirus-inspired movie, in which the world is trapped in its fourth year of lockdown while battling a mutated strain of the virus, COVID-23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Michael Bay-produced film follows Riverdale's KJ Apa as Nico, a delivery man with a rare immunity, allowing him to carry out his work as an essential worker amid the virus outbreak.

The teaser begins with Sofia Carson, who plays Nico's girlfriend Sara, as she is stuck in lockdown and on a video call with Nico.

"I miss you, I could kiss you right now," she tells Nico, who responds with the now-familiar phrase, "Ah well, someday."

The clip then transitions to a billboard that shows the current death count at 8.4 million, while an alert sounds, "Curfew is now in effect, all unauthorized citizens must stay indoors."

As the trailer continues, more news announcements are played in the background to set the scene that the world is in its 213th week of lockdown and that COVID-23 has mutated.

"New data confirms the virus attacks the brain tissue," a news anchor says.

Sara then calls Nico to tell him she thinks her neighbor has a fever.

Seconds later several guards in hazmat suits start to take her neighbor away and drag her down a set of stairs while she screams, "I'm not sick."

"You must not attempt to leave your home or you will be shot on-site,” another alarm sounds.

Image zoom Credit: STXfilms

Image zoom Credit: STXfilms

When Sara has to evacuate her apartment after her neighbor gets the virus, Nico has to search the streets of Los Angeles to find her before she is forced into a quarantine camp, known as Q-Zones, where there is no escape.

"I’m trying to save the one person left in my life that matters to me," Nico says in the teaser.

Directed by Adam Mason, the pandemic thriller also stars Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford and Alexandra Daddario.

“It's a dystopian, scary world, but it's a romantic movie about two people who want to be together, but they can't,” Mason told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s Romeo and Juliet, but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus.”

The film made headlines in July as it became the first movie to shoot in Los Angeles since Hollywood productions were halted due to the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was a cool experience ... it was the first thing I got to do all year after being in the house and I felt really lucky to get back to work, but [the film] is definitely something that wouldn't have come around if it hadn't been for this period of time," Daddario told PEOPLE earlier this month. "It's an interesting experience to work during this time because you can't have close contact with the people you're working with."

"It was very surreal," she added. "I think all of us can say that this period of time is so surreal anyway and then going into a workplace that is just now so different, where you have a line of people getting tests — it definitely feels really surreal."

A release date for Songbird has not been announced.